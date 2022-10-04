Hawks get out-transitioned in a 50-35 scorefest loss to Dardanelle

In a game with as many twists and turns as a carnival thrill ride, the Pea Ridge Blackhawks were outrun by the Dardanelle Sand Lizards in a 50-35 road loss.

While Dardanelle led for nearly all of the game, the Hawks made runs at the home-standing Lizards, and the Hawks even managed to outscore their opponent 35-29 in purely offensive points. It was in the transition game where the Blackhawks lost the advantage, allowing a kick return and two intercepted passes to be run back for touchdowns, which later proved to be the difference.

The Hawks had nearly 500 yards of offense in the game, though three turnovers limited their offense. Junior Seth Foster led the rushing attack, gaining 79 yards on 17 gallops. Junior Gavin Dixon had a big night as the signal caller, racking up 340 yards on 19 of 38 passes.

Senior Kayden Rains led the receiver corps, catching eight for 106 yards. Junior Austin James hauled in four for 89, sophomore Brayden Wright snagged three for 88 yards, junior Caden Thompson snared two for 25 yards with sophomore Waylon Fletcher catching one for 5 yards.

Foster rushed for a touchdown in the first quarter but the Lizards scored twice to take a 13-6 lead by the of the period. Dardanelle then moved down the field in the second period to inside the 10-yard line. An attempt to score was stopped by Pea Ridge short of the goal, but after several seconds of pushing and shoving in a static position didn't get the referees to blow a whistle, the ball came rolling out of the back of the maelstrom. An alert Dardanelle player scooped up the ball and zipped around the pile to score easily. The Lizard scored a 2-point conversion and the hosts were in command, leading 21-6.

The Hawks were determined to get back into the game and that they did, scoring again in less than 2 minutes.

Quarterback Gavin Dixon started the drive with an 8-yard pass to Austin James, with Foster rushing for 7 yards on the next play for a first down on the midfield stripe. Dixon and James hooked up again down the left sideline for a 38-yard gainer to the Lizard 12. Foster picked up 2 yards on first down and then Dixon found Rains in the back of the end zone for a touchdown. Damien Trejo kicked the extra point and the Hawks were only down 21-13 with 3:39 left in the half.

It appeared the Hawks had the Lizards stopped on fourth down in Dardanelle territory around the 30-yard line, but missed tackles allowed the Lizard quarterback to escape and gain enough yards for a first down. After he went out of bounds, a Blackhawk player made a late hit on the Lizard which added 15 more yards to the play, setting Dardanelle up on the Hawk 43. A 28-yard passing play came next, and two 4-yard runs later and the hosts scored again, setting the score to 27-13 with less than a minute to go in the half.

A penalty and a 6-yard pass from Dixon to Thompson moved the ball to the Hawk 35. A Hawk penalty on first down moved the ball back and a 14-yard passing play left the Hawks a bit short at their 44 facing a fourth down. Foster rushed for the needed amount and they had a first down on the 45 with enough time left in the half for one more play. The pass went deep and accurate, but a Lizard defender stepped in front of the pass, intercepting it and running it untouched all the way back for a score after time expired. The late score gave the Lizards a safe 33-13 lead at intermission.

Dardanelle scored again to open the second half, and then when the Hawks got their possession, the hosts pulled off another interception, running it all the way back again. Their second touchdown in less than two minutes seemingly iced the game with the Lizards riding a 47-13 lead with 8:39 left in the third quarter.

Foster got the Hawks off the blocks quick with a 14-yard gainer on their first play. Wright caught an 11-yard pass from Dixon on the next play, another first down to the Dardanelle 40. Dixon then threaded a pass to Rains for a big 19-yard gainer to the Dardanelle 21. Dixon then ran for 7 yards with sophomore Garrett Foltz adding 4 on the next play for a first down on the hosts' 10. Then Dixon tossed a quick pass to Rains and the Hawks shrank the lead. Trejo booted the PAT to reduce the lead to 47-20 with 6:37 left in the third.

The Lizards could not pick up a first down, and a fourth down run at midfield was quashed by 50, giving the Hawks great field position at midfield.

A first down play was a 12-yarder from Dixon to Rains to get the ball across midfield to the Lizard 43. Two plays later, Dixon found James near the sidelines, but the pass appeared to be intercepted by a Lizard, until James reached over and snatched the pigskin away for a 31-yard gain to the Dardanelle 12. Dixon ran for 2 yards on first down, and 5 more yards were added when a Lizard administered a late hit on the field general. Foster bulled it in two plays later. With 2:42 left on the third quarter clock, Pea Ridge had gotten to within 20 at 47-27.

Dardanelle drove the field but could not get past the Hawk 13, leading a 30-yard Lizard field goal, making the lead early in the fourth quarter 50-27.

The Hawks had their final offensive time slowed by six penalties. However, passes to Fletcher and Wright and an 11-yard run by Dixon set the Hawks up on the Dardanelle 13. Dixon floated a 13-yard pass to Wright and the Hawks scored the game's last touchdown. Dixon tossed Rains a pass for the 2-point conversion as the game ended 50-35.

Photographs courtesy of Evan Anderson Senior Blackhawk Kayden Raines, No. 3, tries to evade a Dardenelle defender Friday, Sept. 30, in Dardenelle.



Photographs courtesy of Evan Anderson Blackhawks Kayden Raines, No. 3, and Gavin Dixon, No. 15, encourage one another on the sidelines Friday, Sept. 30, during the game against Dardenelle.



Photographs courtesy of Evan Anderson Quarterback Gavin Dixon, No. 15, gets advice from Coach Cody Alexander Friday night during the game in Dardenelle.



Photographs courtesy of Evan Anderson Blackhawk football players hear from Coach Cody Alexander during a time out Friday night during the game in Dardenelle.

