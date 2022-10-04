‘Farmer’ McGarrah sells pumpkins, mums, fun!

The summer drought and hungry deer may have decreased the number of pumpkins for sale this year, but it hasn't diminished "Farmer" Dennis McGarrah's enthusiasm for fun Fall activities for families.

"The kids really like those jumpy pads," McGarrah said, adding that the children like the ziplines he added last year.

McGarrah, who has been farming his entire life, bought the Pea Ridge farm in 1999 and has been steadily increasing activities offered on the farm. McGarrah said this has been the worst year for pumpkins since 2006.

"The deer didn't have nothing else to eat," he said. "When I watered the pumpkins, the deer ate the plants, not just the pumpkins."

Dawn McGarrah grew mums and has hundreds for sale.

McGarrah, clad in his signature orange shirt and shoes and faded blue denim overalls, drives the tractor pulling the wagon full of customers around the farm for a hayride, telling jokes and showing the sites on the farm.

Activities include tractor pulled hayrides, a mule train ride, tall grass maze, picnic area, haystacks, hay tunnels, bounce pads, ball zone and ziplines.

There are pick your own pumpkins in the field or a variety of pre-picked pumpkins from which to choose. Pumpkin prices range from $1 to $75.

Admission is $12 per person (children under 2 years of age are free) and includes entry to the farm, hayride, bounce pads, ball zone, barrel train ride, tall grass maze, play area, and more. Pumpkin prices vary depending on size and variety.

Pumpkins are sold separately.

Concessions this year are offered by Downtown Dawgs, Aunt Susie's Kettle Corn, Kona Ice, Beaver Tails and It'll Do Brew.

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Dennis 'Farmer' McGarrah drives the tractor for the hayrides at McGarrah Farms Pumpkin Patch, which opened Sept. 24 and will be open until Oct. 31. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Pumpkins fresh out of the field are an attraction to some at McGarrah Farms Pumpkin Patch.



From babies to grandparents, there's something for all at McGarrah Farms Pumpkin Patch.



Some families make a visit McGarrah Farms Pumpkin Patch a yearly event and measure their children at the sign. The pumpkin patch opened Sept. 24 and will be open until Oct. 31.



This youngster enjoyed running across the bounce pad for younger children at McGarrah Farms Pumpkin Patch Sunday, Oct. 2.



The zip lines offer excitement for the children at McGarrah Farms Pumpkin Patch.



The mule train takes children and their parents on a ride around McGarrah Farms Pumpkin Patch.



Castles built of hay bales include a tunnel and a slide offering fun for all ages at McGarrah Farms Pumpkin Patch.



Shooting hoops was fun for some at McGarrah Farms Pumpkin Patch Sunday, Oct. 2.



Two bounce pads — one of older children and one for younger — offer lots of fun for youngsters at McGarrah Farms Pumpkin Patch.


