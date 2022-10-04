Sign in
Court reports

by From Staff Reports | October 4, 2022 at 5:00 a.m.

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

Donna J. Bauhaus, 19, possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, nol prossed

Kimberly Marie Chism, 36, driving while intoxicated, guilty

Meredith T. Cordoza, 30, assault on family or household member, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Christopher M. Daniels, 30, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Carol Frausto, 48, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

William Gonzalez, 21, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed

Daryl Lee Oxford, 54, animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty

Jesse Ray Rogers, 18, no or expired drivers license, nol prossed

Harold Steve Waldrop, 69, leaving scene of accident with property damage, dismissed

