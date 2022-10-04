Court reports

District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
Donna J. Bauhaus, 19, possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, nol prossed
Kimberly Marie Chism, 36, driving while intoxicated, guilty
Meredith T. Cordoza, 30, assault on family or household member, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Christopher M. Daniels, 30, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Carol Frausto, 48, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
William Gonzalez, 21, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed
Daryl Lee Oxford, 54, animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty
Jesse Ray Rogers, 18, no or expired drivers license, nol prossed
Harold Steve Waldrop, 69, leaving scene of accident with property damage, dismissed