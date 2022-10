A City Council Committee of the Whole meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, in City Hall prior to the regulary monthly City Council meeting, according to Mayor Jackie Crabtree.

"Kalene Griffith, president, Visit Bentonville will be here to visit with us about how an A&P Commission is setup and how it operates," Crabtree said.

The meeting is open to the public.