Community Calendar

Wednesday, Oct. 5

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Thursday, Oct. 6

8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Blackhawk Pantry open; 1536 N. Davis Street, behind Intermediate School; stocked with kid-friendly meals, fresh produce, chicken and more.

Friday, Oct. 7

10 a.m. Homeschool art class, Pea Ridge Community Library

Saturday, Oct. 8

9 a.m. Annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump, field behind Primary School, Weston Street

10 a.m. NEBCO Fall Festival, South Wimpy Jones Road, Garfield

1-4 p.m. -- Pea Ridge Museum open, 1451 N. Curtis Ave.; open other times by appointment, to schedule call Mary Durand at 586-5574.

6 p.m. Author talk with Mindy McGinnis, Pea Ridge Community Library

Tuesday, Oct. 11

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Wednesday, Oct. 12

11 a.m. Story Time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge