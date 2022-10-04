Sign in
Blaze extinguished, family escaped safely

by Annette Beard | October 4, 2022 at 11:48 a.m.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Pea Ridge, Avoca, NEBCO, Little Flock and Bella Vista firefighters were dispatched to a house fire at 2250 Hunter Dr., Pea Ridge, about 8:30 Thursday morning. Firefighters extinguished the blaze that heavily damaged the back of the home.


Tiffany Summers, her family and pets safely escaped their home on Hunter Drive Thursday morning as fire engulfed the back of the house. The house was heavily damaged.

Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department was assisted by four are fire departments fighting the blaze early Thursday, Sept. 29, by fire.

Darien Summers-Madrona, a resident of the home, said he was still in bed when he heard "a pop" and got up and called 911. The three dogs and a lizard were safely evacuated.

"I was just screaming," Darien said, explaining that he alerted his mother and got his dogs out safely. He credited firefighters for getting the lizard out.

Tiffany said she, her husband, two sons and daughter live in the house. She said her husband was at work and two of the children were at school at the time of the fire.

Pea Ridge Fire Chief Jared Powell said the department was assisted by Avoca, Northeast Benton County (NEBCO), Little Flock and Bella Vista fire departments. Firefighters were on the scene nearly two and a half hours. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

To donate money or clothing for the family, contact Justin Lawson or leave donations in a box at Thread Slingers NWA, 1136 N. Curtis Ave.

Print Headline: Blaze extinguished; family safe

