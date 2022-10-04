Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Obituaries Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

And he’s over!

by Annette Beard | October 4, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
TIMES file photograph by Annette Beard Mules of all sizes compete in two categories of the jump — one for mules shorter than 51 inches at the withers and one for mules taller than 51 inches. There is no size category for the pro jump.

TIMES file photograph by Annette Beard

Mules of all sizes compete in two categories of the jump -- one for mules shorter than 51 inches at the withers and one for mules taller than 51 inches. There is no size category for the pro jump.

Print Headline: And he’s over!

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

No. 8 Tennessee, No. 25 LSU geared up for Death Valley clash
by Brett Martel
NASCAR teams call revenue model 'broken,' warn of layoffs
by Jenna Fryer
Pool closing in on school record for tackles in career
by Bob Holt
Arkansas to face Mississippi State in SEC clash
by Tom Murphy
Smackover rallies past Junction City 28-26
by News-Times Staff
ADVERTISEMENT