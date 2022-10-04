33rd annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump; Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022

9 a.m. Opening Ceremony

1. Halter Class, Under 51"

2. Halter Class, 51" and Over John Mules

3. Halter Class, 51" and Over Molly Mules

4. Mule Jump, 51" and Over

5. Kids Stick Race 3 to 7 years old; (First 24 to sign up)

6. Barrel Race Youth, Ages 16 and younger

7. Barrel Race Adult, Ages 17 to 49

8. Barrel Race Senior, Ages 50 and older

9. Flag Race Youth, Ages 16 and younger

10. Flag Race Adult, Ages 17 to 49

11. Flag Race Senior, Ages 50 and older

12. Mule Jump, Under 51"

13. Kids Pole Bending 3 to 7 years old; (First 24 to sign up)

14. Pole Bending Youth, Ages 16 and younger

15. Pole Bending Adult, Ages 17 to 49

16. Pole Bending Senior, Ages 50 and older

17. Boot Race Youth, Ages 16 and younger (No Points)

18. Boot Race Adult, Ages 17 to 49 (No Points)

19. Boot Race Senior, Ages 50 and older (No Points)

20. Negel Hall Memorial High Point Awards presentations: Youth, Adult, Senior

21. Mule Pro Jump (Not before 1 p.m.) (No Points)

*A 15- to 30-minute LUNCH BREAK, between events,

as close to NOON as possible.*