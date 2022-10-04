33rd annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump is Saturday

.The 33rd annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump will begin with opening ceremonies at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in the field at 975 Weston Street, just north of City Hall.

Grand marshals for the opening ceremonies include Paul Arnold, Rick McCrary, Ronnie Smith and Don and Harold Shockley, some of the original founders of the mule jump begun in the mid-1980s.

Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children 6 to 12 years of age. Admission for children 5 years and younger is free.

Souvenir items available for sale at the 33rd annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump include hats for $20, youth shirts for $15, short sleeved shirts $20, long-sleeved $25 and mugs for $20.

Vendors' booths will offer food and crafts.

The morning's events include the halter class judging, pole races, barrel races, flag races, boot races, jumps for both tall and short mules and children's stick mule races. The professional jump will begin shortly after the noon lunch break.