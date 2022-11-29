Two appointed to Planning Commission

Greg Pickens takes the oath of office from Mayor Jackie Crabtree at the Tuesday, Nov. 15, City Council meeting. Pickens was named to replace Patrick Wheeless, who resigned. Pickens had previously served on the Planning Commission and resigned when he moved out of town.

Mayor Jackie Crabtree congratulates new Planning Commission member Samantha Flint (at left) who was appointed and took the oath of office at the November City Council meeting. She will fill the seat vacated by Tony Byars, who resigned.