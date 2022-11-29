Rezone on tap; public hearing set

One item is scheduled for a public hearing at the beginning of the Pea Ridge Planning Commission meeting set to begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.

A request to rezone 2 acres at 2103 Slack St., owned by Schumacher Farms, from residential to commercial is to be presented at a public hearing and then again under new business. People from the public may speak on the rezone request during the public hearing.

Property owners within 300 feet were to have been notified of the potential rezone.

Other items on the agenda for new business includes:

• Large-scale development, Pea Ridge Pointe;

• Large-scale development, Hazelton Townhomes;

• Final plat, Saratoga Subdivision; and

• Preliminary plat, Yorktown Subdivision.

The meeting is open to the public.

The Planning Commission meets the first Tuesday of every month in the council room at City Hall.