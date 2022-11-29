Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 48

Thursday, Nov. 30, 1972

Mr. and Mrs. Earle Jines, publishers of the Pea Ridge GRAPHIC, and Mr. and Mrs. Bob Jines, publishers of the Cave Springs SCENE, announce the two Benton County weeklies will be merged to become the Pea Ridge GRAPHIC-SCENE. The GRAPHIC was founded Jan. 1, 1966, and now has 2,000 subscribers.

Johnnie Demaree, who presently resides north of Pea Ridge in the edge of Missouri, has been appointed temporarily as policeman here.

An apparent attempt to burn the Garfield Church of Christ was thwarted about 6 p.m. Monday. Peter Doke, who resides back of the church just off Ark. Hwy. 127, and his son-in-law, Bob Johnson, were returning to their homes when they saw smoke emitting from the church entrance.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 48

Wednesday, Dec. 1, 1982

The total destruction of an MFA truck in a one-vehicle accident on Kitchen Hill in Pea Ridge Friday resulted in the institution of a speed checking program by the Pea Ridge Police Department in an effort to cut down on accidents at that point, city marshal Loyd Pifer reported.

Two Springdale men were arrested Friday by Pea Ridge Patrolman Dave Fellows after a speeding chase from the Pea Ridge city limits on Ark. Hwy. 72 east to south on Ark. Hwy. 94.

Pea Ridge City Council passed the annual resolution calling for a 5-mill tax for city residents for 1983 and approved the revenue sharing budget for 1983.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 48

Thursday, Dec. 3, 1992

Unless something unexpected occurs, the Pea Ridge School District will be accredited in March 1993 by the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools, said superintendent Marvin Higginbottom.

More than 60 children in the Pea Ridge and Garfield areas would likely receive no gifts this Christmas without the generosity of many in the area. Children from 2 months to 15 years of age are featured on the angel tree sponsored by the Pea Ridge Ministerial Alliance.

Members of Girl Scout Troop 323 of Garfield -- including Heather Morrison, 13, Amanda Moody, 12, and Angela Tate, 14 -- were among the girl and boy scouts who collected more than a ton and a half of food to be distributed by the Ministerial Alliance.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 48

Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2002

The city's budget came in $250,000 less than its 2002 budget. That reduction reflects a much smaller Water Department budget. The City Council approved a $2,428,435 budget showing increases in the general fund, library, ambulance and park budgets.

Beta Alpha will hold its annual Christmas Parade Saturday, Dec. 7. The them will be "Christmases Past."

The Planning Commission held three public hearings before it's Nov. 5 meeting and ultimately approved a resident on South Curtis Avenue to keep horses o his six-acre property and approving a variance for a residence on Smith Street.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 48

Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2012

Freshly cut cedar trees are thrown into the back of the bright green and yellow antique freight wagon adorned with modern electric Christmas lights in preparation for the annual Pea Ridge Christmas parade Saturday. The 120-year-old hitch wagon was recently restored by Darrel Van Roekel.

Pea Ridge is officially a first-class city. The population places the city in the criteria for first-class city and City Council members approved an ordinance Tuesday approving the status.

Angels are still available for adoption on the angel trees at Arvest and Community First banks in town. The Angel Tree project is sponsored by the Pea Ridge Ministerial Alliance.