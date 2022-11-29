Sign in
Pea Ridge Schools menus

by From Staff Report | November 29, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 5

Breakfast: Nutri Grain bar, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Ham and cheese croissant, celery sticks w/ ranch, sweet potato fries, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Breakfast: Fruit parfait, granola packet, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Bean and beef burrito w/ cheese, spinach salad w/ strawberries, seasoned corn, cranberries or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, biscuit, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, Dec. 8

Breakfast: French toast sticks, syrup cup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, broccoli and cheese, carrot sticks w/ ranch, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, Dec. 9

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, jelly, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato/pickle, tator tots, variety of fruit or fresh fruit

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

