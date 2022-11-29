Obituaries for the Nov. 30, 2022, edition of the Pea Ridge TIMES

Billy Paul Buttry

Billy Paul Buttry, 69, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Nov. 23, 2022, in his home. He was born April 23, 1953, in Rogers to John Stanley Buttry and Jenella Dianna Jones Buttry.

He graduated from Pea Ridge High School in 1971. He worked for Wal-Mart, Kent Rylee Chevrolet and was a bus driver for the Pea Ridge School District. He was a passionate Razorback and Pea Ridge Blackhawk fan and loved a classic Coke.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, John Mark Buttry; and a grandson, Kody Greene.

Survivors are three children, Brooke Greene (Kurtis) of Pea Ridge, Brett Long (Rodney) of Pea Ridge and Lance Buttry (Soffie) of Rogers; a sister, Brenda Walker (Doyle) of Pea Ridge; four grandchildren, Reese Greene, Logan Long, Landen Long, Penelope McKinney; and many extended family and friends.

Visitation was at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, before the service in First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge.

Burial was in Buttram Chapel Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may go to the Pea Ridge Athletic Department in memory of Mr. Bill.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Derry Dean Camp

Derry Dean Camp, 82, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Nov. 24, 2022, in Bentonville. He was born Oct. 1, 1940, in Pea Ridge to Arlo Carlson Camp and Thema Myrtle Patterson Camp.

He married Sharon Kay Shaffer June 2, 1962, and worked for RTW for 20 years. In 1981, he and his wife Sharon started Camp's Auction Service in Pea Ridge. He enjoyed collecting toy tractors, sitting on the front porch and listening to gospel music.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jerry Camp.

Survivors are his wife, Sharon Camp of the home; two children, Tommy Camp and wife Valerie of Edmond, Okla., and Christy Camp of Bentonville; grandchildren, Bryce Camp, Mitchell Camp, Brylee Camp, Kalee Tacker (Logan) and Carolyn Paulsen (Jesse); and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation was at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel, Pea Ridge.

Service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Sisco Funeral Chapel, Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Richard Lee Carney

Richard Lee Carney, 57, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. He was born in Willard, Ohio, to James Daniel Carney, Jr. and Mary Alice Wilson Carney.

He was a heavy equipment operator, loved NASCAR and the Dallas Cowboys. He was a caregiver to his father and mother and loved his grandkids and family. Richard lived life to the fullest and will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors are his mother, Suzy Carney of the home; children, Heidi Carney of Gilbert, Ariz., and Stephanie Edwards of Carmichael, Calif.; siblings, James Carney III of Roscommon, Mich., Tom Carney of Pea Ridge, and Kenneth Carney of San Tan, Ariz.; grandchildren, Alexus Carney, Kaiden Gidley, Nathaniel Gidley, Madisin Garcia, Aiden Garcia, Ethan Garcia, Emily Garcia and Austin Bratcher; and his best friends, Todd and Renee Johnson of Pea Ridge.

Visitation was at 4-6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Cremation followed.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Keith Autry Ferguson

Keith Autry Ferguson, 79, died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, after fighting cancer for more than 20 years. He was born on July 14, 1943, in Clover Bend, Ark., to Luther and Minnie Ferguson.

He went to school in Lynn, Ark., and then joined the Army Reserves. He married Sammy Nunnally, on Sept. 6, 1963, and worked a short time in road construction. They had their first child, Clifford, in 1964.

After receiving notification of acceptance to the Arkansas State Police in 1968, Keith and Sammy moved to Pea Ridge, Ark. In 1969, Keith joined the Arkansas State Police serving under Sgt. Leon Clinton, of Troop L in Benton County.

As northwest Arkansas began to change and grow, so did his family and after a relocation to Rogers, Ark., Keith and Sammy's daughter Joy, was born in Rogers, Ark., in 1970. Their son Shane was born in 1974.

Ferguson became sergeant of Troop L in 1984 and retired in 2000 after 32 years of service to the people in northwest Arkansas.

In 2003, after retirement with the State Police, Keith was elected as sheriff of the Benton County Sheriff's Office, one of the finest in the state, and after five wins in elections retired from law enforcement with a service to the state, county and its people of 42 years.

Survivors include six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Condolences can be made at www.rollinsfuneral.com.

Stephanie Jo Lester

Stephanie Jo Lester, 58, of Garfield died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. She was born Dec. 4, 1963, in Bentonville, Ark., to Steve Vance Roughton and Linda Jo Hairston Roughton.

She attended Bentonville High School and worked at Lincoln Junior High in Bentonville. She volunteered at food pantries and thrift stores and loved to help people before herself. Stephanie enjoyed collecting clothes and attending rock concerts.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Survivors are her husband, William Michael Lester, whom she married May 11, 1995; mother, Linda Morrow; two children, Reece Wayne Lester and Ashley Dawn Lester, both of Garfield; and sisters, Malisa Cunningham (Robert) of Garfield and Bridget Morrow of Garfield.

Graveside service was at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Bayless Cemetery.

No visitation.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Thomas 'Big Chief/Indian' Earl McKeever

Thomas (Big Chief/Indian) Earl McKeever, 56, died Nov. 20, 2022. He was born April 11, 1966.

He was the kind of guy who never met a stranger. He was a proud member of the Yaqui Indian Nation. He was active in his church in Pea Ridge (The Ridge). He was a former rodeo grand marshal and would do just about anything to help a friend out.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Delores McKeever; father, Earl McKeever; mother, Jo McKeever; and father he adopted Billie Wess Keene.

Survivors are his loving wife, Michelle McKeever; children, Rebecca Rogers, Brandy Rogers and Christopher "Critter" Rogers; grandchildren; stepmother Patty McKeever; brother, Terry (Angeline) McKeever; cousin and best friend, Curtis "Cooyea" McKeever; mother he adopted, Leona "Ma" Keene; the Keene family and more friends and family than can be counted.

Per Tommy's wishes, he was cremated with services to be held at a later date in cooperation with the Yaqui Indian Nation.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Mary Alice Morgan

Mary Alice Morgan, 74, of Cassville, Mo., formerly of Pea Ridge, Ark., died her home on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of White Funeral home & Crematory of Cassville.

Vicki A. (Buckles) Murr

Vicki A. (Buckles) Murr, 62, of Springdale, died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Shiloh Nursing Home in Springdale after a hard-fought battle with breast cancer. She was born Nov. 5, 1960, in Greenville, S.C., to George A. Buckles and Janice Eckman Buckles.

The second of four girls, Vicki was raised an Air Force brat, where traveling from base to base and making new friends was a way of life. Growing up she lived in the Azores, California, Hawaii, Arkansas, New Mexico, and Texas, until landing in the place she called home for over 45 years, northwest Arkansas.

Vicki enjoyed a variety of jobs – from office manager, flower delivery, bus driver, to transportation secretary for the Rogers Public Schools, but her favorite job was being Scott's mom and Brady's GiGi. They were the absolute loves of her life and her greatest joy. She had a dazzling smile, a keen sense of humor, and never missed a good nap. She was a gardener, a crocheter, a decorator, a seamstress, a music lover, a yoga instructor, and a skilled baker. She chose happy and endured her illness with steadfast determination and grit.

Survivors include her son, Scott Ross Murr of Fayetteville; grandson, Brady Cooper Murr of Pea Ridge; mother, Jan Buckles of Springdale; uncle, Charles "Jug" Buckles of Shawnee Mission, Kan.; aunt, Donna Powell of Hemet, Calif.; three sisters, Gerri Buckles of Corvallis, Ore., Lisa Young (Ron) of Rogers, and Rachelle Buckles of Springdale; and nephews, nieces, great-nephew and great-niece Teagan Young.

A celebration of life was held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Genesis Church, 205 W MLK, Fayetteville, Ark., followed by a fellowship lunch.

A private burial was held at Elm Springs Cemetery.

No visitation was planned.

Donations in her name may be made to Genesis Church, 205 MLK Jr Blvd, Fayetteville, Ark., 72701.

Cremation arrangements by Beard's Funeral Chapel.

Online condolences may be left at www.beardsfuneralchapel.com.

Mabel L. Rounds

Mabel L. Rounds, 90, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Nov. 22, 2022, surrounded by family. She was born in Clarksville, Ark., on Feb. 11, 1932, to William H. Reeves and Martha A. (Patton) Reeves. She was one of nine children.

She loved gardening and sharing the vegetables she grew. She and her husband enjoyed going on drives and visiting friends. She loved people and never once met a stranger. She was a great storyteller and although she stood at under 5 feet tall, her personality was larger than life. She was a firecracker known for her wit and wisdom.

She attended Westside Baptist Church, Pea Ridge.

She was cherished by her family and friends. We hold in our hearts many memories created by her, especially her birthday songs and the unconditional love that she showed to each of us.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Rounds; two sons, Danny Ford and Jackie Ford; siblings, Agnes (Reeves) Rusher, William Reeves, Denver Reeves, Hurley Reeves, and Mary Lou (Reeves) Requa; daughter-in-law, Deanna (Rakes) Rounds; and great-granddaughter, Ashley (Rounds) Cogdill.

Survivors are her brothers, Wayne Reeves, Darrell Reeves and Bobby Reeves; daughters, Patricia (Ford) Birchfield and Tammy Kinney; sons, Mike Rounds, Danny Rounds, Jamie Rounds and Greg Rounds; and many devoted grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Her family would like to say a special thank you to her compassionate care team who showed her such kindness at the end of her life.

Visitation was held at 1 p.m. Tues., Nov. 29, 2022, in Sisco Funeral Home, Pea Ridge, Ark.

The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, in Sisco Funeral Home.

Burial was in Bayless Cemetery, Gateway, Ark.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Bobby Gene Sims

Bobby Gene Sims, 74, of Garfield, Ark., died Nov. 20, 2022. He was born May 26, 1948, in Salinas, Calif., to Dunard Sims and Lena Smith Sims.

He was a Green Beret in the U.S. Army serving in Vietnam and later married Carma Lee Rogers on June 7, 1980. He worked at Tyson Foods in Berryville, then became a USDA inspector for the area. He served as a police officer with the Green Forest Police Department and a state trooper in Nevada.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, David Sims.

Survivors are his wife, Carma Sims of the home; a son, Ronald Sims of Nevada; adopted son, Nick Donahoe (Bethany) and their children, Caleb and Nicole of Prairie Grove; step-daughter, Beth Bartlett (Greg) of Eureka Springs; a sister, Gail Villines of Fallon, Nev.; and nephews , Tim and Gary Fawkes.

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Riddick Cemetery.

There was no visitation.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Frederick 'Fritz' Jess Thompson

Frederick "Fritz" Jess Thompson, 63, of Bentonville, Ark., died Thursday, Nov. 24 , 2022. He was born June 29, 1959, in Grove, Okla., to Frederick Lawrence Thompson and Lillian Mae Rutherford Thompson.

He married Danette Tinsley Dec. 31, 1996, and worked in advertising/marketing for more than 20 years at Wal-Mart. He was an artist, loved the Florida beaches and painting. He enjoyed tinkering with and driving muscle cars but above all he loved his wife, children, grandkids and family very much.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Butch Thompson.

Survivors are his wife Danette of the home; children, Tyler Thompson of Pea Ridge and Ashley Thompson Wolfenden (Ross) of Pea Ridge; siblings, Teresa Rose of Broken Arrow, Okla., Jim Thompson of Pea Ridge and Hans Thompson (Jimmie) of Centerton, Ark.; and grandchildren, Owen Harris, Hudson Winkley, Drake Wolfenden and Mason Wolfenden.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Circle of Life Hospice, 901 Jones Rd. Springdale, Ar. 72762.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

