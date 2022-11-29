House, couple saved from fire

Firefighters from three agencies gathered in the dark before dawn Thursday morning to extinguish flames that destroyed a garage before dawn Thanksgiving Day at the Bob and Sue Cottingham residence on Henry Little Circle.

Cottingham said he was sleeping on the couch as he was recovering from surgery when a "loud pop" awakened him. He said he looked outside and saw flames on the detached garage where all of his tools, two vehicles and all of his archery equipment were stored.

"I never had a fire before" he said.

He said his phone did not work and after awakening his wife, ran to the neighbor's house to use the phone. He credited another neighbor with calling 911 to notify the fire department.

Pea Ridge firefighter Riley Heasley was the first firefighter on the scene and took command. He said he issued a second alarm when he realized the house was threatened.

Fire Department chaplain Bobby Lipscomb consoled and prayed with Cottingham.

Looking over the devastation a couple of days later, Cottingham said he was grateful his and his wife's lives were spared as was their home. He was sorrowful over the loss, but said it could have been worse.

Firefighters from Pea Ridge, Little Flock, Avoca and Rogers assisted on the scene.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Bob Cottingham, shielded from the rain and cold by a blanket, visited with Riley Heasley, firefighter in charge of the scene of a structure fire before dawn Thanksgiving Day that destroyed his detached garage and its contents at his residence on Henry Little Circle. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Firefighters from three agencies extinguished flames that destroyed a garage before dawn Thanksgiving Day at the Bob and Sue Cottingham residence on Henry Little Circle. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

