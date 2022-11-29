Fire Department personnel awarded

Volunteer firefighter Ben Osowiecki and full-time firefighter/emergency medical technician Ashlynn Andregg were pinned by Beth Osowiecki and Lt. Chris Hunt for the completion of Fire 1 and 2 certifications at the Tuesday, Nov. 15, City Council meeting.

Osowiecki works a full-time job and is the department's top responding volunteer.

Andregg works full-time for the Pea Ridge Fire Department as a firefighter/EMT.

Over a six-month period, Osowiecki and Andregg dedicated their free time to studies in relation to the fire service, live fire drills and physical fitness to include classes multiple nights a week and full-days on Saturdays. The intense Fire Academy provided them with everything they needed to know to become great firefighters. They then proved their knowledge and abilities with a written test, hands-on fire evolutions, and a physical fitness agility test.

"We are proud of their dedication to the fire service and to what they provide to our department," Fire Department officials said.

Lt. Shane Henson, volunteer firefighter, was awarded the Fire Service Honor Award for his actions of putting his own life in danger to save the lives of others, according to Fire Chief Jared Powell.

On Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, the Pea Ridge Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire on John W. Montgomery Circle. Lt. Henson and wife, Stephanie, who is also the department's administrative assistant and a first responder were first on scene. Upon their arrival, Lt. Henson established command, gave a scene size up and approached the residence to investigate. He discovered two elderly adults, one with mobility issues, and two pets still in the residence. One of the occupants was reluctant to leave as her pets were inside the residence. Upon further investigation, Lt. Henson found heavy smoke in the residence and fire on the stove top that had extended to the wall and the upper cabinets. Lt. Henson made the quick to decision to retrieve a fire extinguisher from his truck and attempt to extinguish the fire. He was able to extinguish majority of the fire present at that time.

Stephanie arrived at the front door and was able to convince the elderly female to evacuate to safety without the pets. The quick actions to get part of the fire extinguished allowed Lt. Henson the time needed to help the other occupant out of the house.

Other crews arrived on scene with an engine, tender and ambulance, Lt. Henson continued his role as command to establish a formal fire attack group, water supply and a medical group. More volunteer firefighters also responded and performed multiple, integral fire ground tasks. The fire attack group quickly extinguished any remaining fire and performed minor overhaul to rule out further extension and hot spots. Their combined efforts saved lives and Shane's knowledge of fire-fighting tactics and quick action saved property, department officials said.