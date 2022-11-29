Courtesy photograph The Pea Ridge FFA and agriculture education participated in leadership development events in Siloam Springs LDE contest recently. Leading in the FFA Creed was Zoeyanne Timmons; and discussion meet was Zoey Hinojosa. CCM were Nevah Woods, Zoeyanne Timmons, Alissa Braley, Crrieanne Nixon, Kayden Perkins, Abbi Ashford and Hannah Ingalls.

The Pea Ridge FFA and agriculture education participated in leadership development events in Siloam Springs LDE contest recently. Leading in the FFA Creed was Zoeyanne Timmons; and discussion meet was Zoey Hinojosa. CCM were Nevah Woods, Zoeyanne Timmons, Alissa Braley, Crrieanne Nixon, Kayden Perkins, Abbi Ashford and Hannah Ingalls.

Print Headline: FFA Leadership developed

