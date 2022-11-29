Cranberry Delight

Recipe from the kitchen of Nancy Clark, Rogers

1 lg. pkg. raspberry jello

2 c. boiling water

1 c. cold water

1 or 2 cans Mandarin oranges, drained

1 lg. can crushed pineapple, drained

2 cans whole cranberry sauce (Ocean Spray is best)

1/2 c. or more chopped pecans

Dissolve jello in boiling water.

Add cold water; chill till partially set (very soft set). Stir in cranberry sauce. (I use wide spatula and sort of crush it into jello), pecans and pineapple. Gently toss in Mandarin orange segments.

Chill till firm in casserole dish or individual molds.

May be topped with dollop of Cool Whip or sour cream if desired.

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]