Court reports

District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022
Dustin Eugene Dickerson, 33, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Charles Kalen Eldred, 35, obstructing government operations, guilty
Christopher F Heuerman, 41, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; possession of an open container in a vehicle, dismissed; driving while intoxicated, guilty
John Selby, 66, criminal trespass, dismissed
Clayton Starner, 29, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty