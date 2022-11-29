Court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022

Dustin Eugene Dickerson, 33, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Charles Kalen Eldred, 35, obstructing government operations, guilty

Christopher F Heuerman, 41, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; possession of an open container in a vehicle, dismissed; driving while intoxicated, guilty

John Selby, 66, criminal trespass, dismissed

Clayton Starner, 29, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty