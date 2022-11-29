TIMES photographs by Annette Beard
Brian Tidwell, Roy Cotton and Will Anderson served coffee and drinks from Ember Mountain to representatives at the College and Career Fair Tuesday, Nov. 1.
College and Career Fair well attended
High School principal Leonard Ogden joined culinary arts teacher Angela Edwards who provided food for the college and career representatives at the College and Career Fair Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Pea Ridge Fire Chief Jared Powell and firefighter Riley Heasley represented the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department at the College and Career Fair Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Nolan Moore was one of the representatives of the Pea Ridge National Military Park at the College and Career Fair at Pea Ridge High School last week.
"The kids have been loving it with hands-on experience," said teacher Damayla Cowan, who was demonstrating the anatomage table purchased with a Walton Family Foundation grant at the College and Career Fair Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Jessica Thomas, college and career counselor; Dana Tabor, executive director of teaching and learning; and Alex Jackson, special projects coordinator, prepared for the College and Career Fair Tuesday, Nov. 1. The well-attended event was held in the Pea Ridge High School arena.
