Christmas trees are beautiful at Wonderland

Tree-topped vehicles on the highways leaving Pea Ridge testify to the popularity of the Wonderland Christmas Tree Farm east of Pea Ridge.

Despite threatening rain, hundreds of people descended on the farm east of Pea Ridge Saturday, Nov. 26. With the prediction of rain, Martin and Jill Babb, owners, opened the farm a couple of hours early Saturday and once the rain arrived, closed by mid afternoon. It was their second weekend this year open to business.

Bundled in coats, sweaters, hats and scarves to brave the cold temperatures Sunday, hundreds of people from around the area traipsed around the tree farm taking family photographs, eating funnel cakes, drinking hot chocolate or coffee and selecting the "perfect" Christmas tree. Trees selected ranged from 5 to 8 feet tall and were of many varieties -- pine, fir, cypress.

Holiday music emanated from outdoor speakers. Saws and carts were in short supply as the many customers made use of them.

There are trailers from food vendors with funnel cakes, coffee, kettle corn and hot dogs available.

Trees selected were taken to the tree corral where employees shook them to remove any dead needles, put a net bag over them, then loaded them on top of cars, SUVs and in the back of trucks. Some customers took two trees.

And, there were the pre-cut Fraser firs shipped in filling the air with a delightful evergreen fragrance.

In the gift shop, customers selected ornaments, decor and paid for their trees and wreaths while visiting with the friendly staff.

Now in its 13th year of operation in northwest Arkansas, the Wonderland Christmas Tree farm sold about 2,000 trees by the weekend after Thanksgiving. That number was down from previous years because of the day shopping cut short by rain, but Jill said that leaves a better selection of trees for next weekend's customers.

As for which tree is the most aromatic, she said that's a personal preference but recommends crushing a couple of needles between fingers in order to discover the essence of the tree's scent.

"Everyone has their idea of what the perfect Christmas tree is," she said. "People are pretty type specific."

Near the tree corrals, there is a red 1953 Chevy and a red sleigh where families pose for pictures.

The Christmas Tree Farm attracts customers from Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma with some coming from as far as Little Rock.

There are some 7- and 8-feet tall Fraser firs left as well as plenty of 5- to 8-feet tall tress in the fields ready to cut.

Several varieties of trees -- Virginia pine with long soft needles easy for children to decorate; Scotch pine with short, sharp needles; and Leyland cypress -- are available.

On the farm, trees to buy start at 5 to 6 feet. Lanes of "marketable trees" are marked with colored price tags. Species available include concolor (white) fir, Grand fir, Scotch Pine, Virginia Pine, White Pine, Leyland Cypress, Colorado blue spruce, and, in 2021, Turkish Fir. Each tree has its unique characteristic. Some are aromatic, some have long needles, some have short. The Leyland is reportedly good for allergy sufferers, Babb said.

In 2021, the Babbs sold about 2,500 trees. In the first five days of business in 2020, they sold more than 2,100, and in 2019, they sold about 2,350 trees.

The work to maintain the farm is time consuming. Martin orders seedlings and plants some in pots to grow for the first year, then transplants them to the fields. This past year's drought meant he had to water the trees daily.

The early hard cold "burned" some trees which Babb said he believes they'll recover.

As with any farm, there's weed control and Babb said the cost of weed killer has gone up.

Babb also shears the trees encouraging the cone-shape desired for Christmas trees. Operating a tool with blades much like a weed-eater, Babb cuts the ends of branches, shaping the tree and encouraging the right kind of growth.

"We usually start shearing in late May," he said. "This year, everything needed it twice. We try to get 6 to 8 inches of growth -- maybe a foot per year."

He also trims the branches at the bottom of the trees to provide "room for presents," he said. He uses branches from the Fraser fir, white pine and others, usually choosing species that will last the longest.

"I could probably shear trees every day and not run out of trees. Each variety is a little bit different," he said. The Eastern white pine is a bit slower growing but "really makes a nice tree."

One species, the Turkish fir, is a very slow grower. Some of those Babb has cut to provide branches for the wreaths made on site.

Every tree in the fields that is open to customers is tagged with colored tags that relate to height and price. This year, there were about 4,000 trees available.

Babb, who retired from the shipping industry, said he enjoys the time at home in the fields after spending so many years away from home.

"I like to see people happy," Babb said. "God has really blessed me."

The Babbs, who have been married 41 years, have four children and 18 grandchildren, many of whom enjoy helping Nana and Papa on the farm. Jill said she enjoys teaching them about the business.

The farm was named in the 21 best Christmas Tree farms for the perfect family outing in Country Living magazine and one of the Top 10 Christmas tree farms in Arkansas in 2019 by Best Things Arkansas.

In 2020, the farm was featured in The Pioneer Woman as the best tree farm in Arkansas.

