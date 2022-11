TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Coach Heather Wade and school superintendent Keith Martin show off the trophy earned by the boys cross country team for first place in state.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Heather Wade Henson received a plaque for Coach of the Year from Charley Clark, athletic/activities director at the Pea Ridge School Board meeting Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

Annette Beard

[email protected]