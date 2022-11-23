Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 47

Thursday, Nov. 23, 1972

Garfield Mayor Coen Ross is a patient at Rogers Memorial Hospital.

The first snowfall of the season fell in Pea Ridge Country last Saturday with as much as 10 inches.

A candlelight installation ceremony for the ea Ridge chapter of Future Homemakers of America was held in the Home Economics cottage Tuesday. Officers installed were Billye McElmurry, president; Patsy Prophet, Brenda Buttry and Glenda Gastineau, vice presidents; Phylis Evans, secretary-treasurer; Veletta Moore reporter; Sherry Barnett, historian; and Robin Whisenhunt, song leader. There were 26 new members initiated.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 47

Wednesday, Nov. 24, 1982

School superintendent Roy Roe said a grant application for Title 6B funds was being prepared. He said a full-scale, in-depth computer program should take a couple of years to develop and will cost from $15,000 to $20,000.

Arson is expected in several fires in rough country east of Avoca Friday, Saturday and Sunday, said state Forestry Department spokesman Billy Markey. The largest of the fires burned about 100 acres.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 47

Thursday, Nov. 26, 1992

Pea Ridge Postmaster Debbie Anderson is carrying on a tradition this year that originated by her predecessor many years ago. For the third consecutive year, Anderson will display between now and Christmas a map of the world in the Post Office lobby.

The Pea Ridge City Council denied Gene Henson a possible water tap on to the city water lines. Because of a water shortage, new customers must live within city limits until the new water tower is built.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 47

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2002

The Pea Ridge Area Ministerial Alliance hosted a community Thanksgiving service Sunday, Nov. 24, in First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge.

Mayor Jackie Crabtree and four members of the University of Arkansas Community Design Center team worked on developing a long-range plan for Pea Ridge and met with Planning Commission members and interested local residents Thursday.

It was not a happy homecoming for Pea Ridge head coach Mike Harrod who led the Hector Wildcats to the 1998 Class AA state title game in the last of his seven years at the school. He watched helplessly Friday night as Hector defeated the Pea Ridge Blackhawks 42-7 in the first round of the Class AA playoffs at Linton Field.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 47

Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2012

A couple was arrested Friday morning and three children were removed from a "filthy" home infested with roaches, according to Pea Ridge Police.

A Garfield man is fit to stand trial on murder and robbery charges in connection with the deaths of his mother and grandmother, Circuit Judge Robin Green ruled Monday. Nicholas Johansen, 21, is charged with two counts of capital murder and two counts of aggravated robbery.

City officials were to consider a $5,692,717 budget for 2023 at the upcoming City Council meeting.