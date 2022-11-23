Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer concludes 2022 fall season

The Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer Club has concluded its 2022 fall season.

There were approximately 200 players from ages 3 to 13 years of age registered with 23 teams which competed this fall.

Club officials said they are grateful to the coaches, volunteers, parents, referees and board members for their dedication and time to provide the children in the community with a great fall season. The 2023 spring season will begin in January.

The 2022 Fall Soccer Tournament was held Saturday, Nov. 12.

Board members were Lisa Tolan, Shanna Bernosky and Michelle Nunley, who are encouraging more people to join.

The organization has been operating in Pea Ridge since 2015 and sponsors both spring and fall seasons. Parents volunteer as coaches.

For more information, go to www.pearidgethundersoccer.con,

