Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, Nov. 28
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, sweet potato fries, green peas, graham cracker, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Breakfast: Oatmeal and toast, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Oriental chicken, rice w/ mixed vegetables, egg roll, steamed broccoli, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 7 -- 12 option: Spicy chicken chunk
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, whole-grain roll, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, Dec. 1
Breakfast: Mini cinnis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Nachos with ground beef and cheese pinto beans, seasoned corn, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, Dec. 2
Breakfast: Biscuit and sausage patty, jelly, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, spinach salad, carrot sticks w/ ranch, variety of fruit, milk
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
