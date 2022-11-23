Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, Nov. 28

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, sweet potato fries, green peas, graham cracker, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Breakfast: Oatmeal and toast, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Oriental chicken, rice w/ mixed vegetables, egg roll, steamed broccoli, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 7 -- 12 option: Spicy chicken chunk

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, whole-grain roll, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, Dec. 1

Breakfast: Mini cinnis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Nachos with ground beef and cheese pinto beans, seasoned corn, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, Dec. 2

Breakfast: Biscuit and sausage patty, jelly, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, spinach salad, carrot sticks w/ ranch, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

