Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Tuesday, Nov. 4

1:20 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Ash Street involving a criminal mischief complaint involving children hitting their garage door with a ball denting it.

Monday, Nov. 7

7:12 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on North Davis Street in reference to a domestic battery call. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Casey Fields, 37, West Fork, in connection with third-degree domestic battering.

Thursday, Nov. 10

2:44 p.m. Police received a report of fraud from a resident of North Davis Street involving pre-paid money cards.

Friday, Nov. 11

11:29 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Luke Taylor White, 30, Lowell, in connection with first drug-driving under the influence; driving left of center

11:42 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Stephanie Hogan, 38, Rogers, in connection with first violation of Omnibus DWI Act and speeding 15 to 20 mph over posted speed limit