Obituary for the Nov. 23, 2022, edition of the Pea Ridge TIMES

Gerald 'Butch' Lewis Nash

Gerald "Butch" Lewis Nash, 79, of Cave Springs, Ark., died Nov. 16, 2022, in his home. He was born March 5, 1943, in St. Louis, Mo., to Albert Jackson Nash and Jessie Elizabeth Stewart Nash.

He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in Vietnam and later married Sharon Kay Shaffer Oct. 4, 1974. He retired from Scott Paper in Rogers, love to hunt and fish, was an Elvis and Beatles fan and above all loved his wife and family very much. He attended Eastside Assembly in Bentonville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a grandaughter, Meranda Ballard; daughter-in-law, Laura Bradford; and a sister, Mary Storey.

Survivors are his children, Larry Bradford of Cave Springs, Kevin Bradford (Teresa) of Bella Vista, Ted Bradford of Fayetteville, Lisa Dudgeon (Lee) of Weatherford, Okla., Tammy Teal of Cave Springs, David Nash (Brandy) of Rogers; brother, Larry Nash (Fely) of Tehachapi, Calif.; 17 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is set for 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Sisco Funeral Chapel in Pea Ridge.

Burial will be in Ruddick Cemetery with military honors.

