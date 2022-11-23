Day, Wallace awarded for life saving actions

Two Pea Ridge Police officers were honored Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the City Council meeting by Police Chief Lynn Hahn.

Officers Andrew Day and Levi Wallace were presented the department's Life-Saving award for their actions on Sept. 28, 2022, when they were dispatched to a physical disturbance between two individuals, both of whom had serious injuries.

Day and Wallace arrived in less than three minutes and, while risking their own lives, performed life-saving measures, including applying a tourniquet to stop severe bleeding.

Without the efforts of Wallace and Day, the outcome may have been much different, according to Hahn.

"For outstanding police performance in the saving of a human life, the most precious of our duties, both Officer Andrew Day and Officer Levi Wallace, received the Life Saving Award. Congratulations to you both on an outstanding job! We are proud of you both," Hahn said.