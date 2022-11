TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Choir director Sara Beth Eubanks presented some of the students who were choir members who earned honors at All State honors to the School Board meeting at the Monday, Nov. 14, School Board meeting.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Choir director Sara Beth Eubanks was presented a plaque for choir director of the year from athletic/activities director Charley Clark at the Monday, Nov. 14, Pea Ridge School Board meeting.

Annette Beard

[email protected]