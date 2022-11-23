Sign in
Blackhawks take four wins in hardcourt action

by BY JOHN MCGEE SPECIAL TO THE TIMES | November 23, 2022 at 4:55 a.m.

Trent Loyd’s Blackhawks and Heath Neal’s Lady Blackhawks had a perfect week as both teams went 2-0 in basketball action.

The Lady Hawks defeated Centerton Lifeway 45-42 in a close battle, but took out Eureka Springs 54-28 in a romp. No stats were available for the games.

The boys also played well, as they defeated Lifeway 69-33 in a runaway, then they followed that up with a hard-fought 58-46 victory over Subiaco Academy.

The Lifeway game was practically over in the first quarter as the Hawks held their guests to a single field goal and two free throws, while racking up 24 points of offense. James Bledsoe led the way in the early going, ripping a trey and two other field goals. Seven different athletes scored in the first quarter, with Josh Turner hitting a pair of buckets, Bric Cates hitting a goal and two free throws, with Ben Wheeler nailing a trey, and Luke Baker, Zion Whitmore and Evan Anderson scoring solo goals.

In the second period, Lifeway got up a little more offense, mostly from the free throw line as they were six of seven, and they added a pair of goals to get their half-time score up to 16. The Hawks’ Wheeler turned up his offense as he ripped three goals and added a 3-point shot to spark a 19-point surge to go into intermission with a 43-16 advantage. The Hawks got solo shots from Bledsoe, Baker, Whitmore, Colton Thurman and Anderson.

Lifeway made a little progress in the third quarter, scoring four goals, a free throw and a trey, It couldn’t keep up with the Hawks’ offense as Pea Ridge racked up 23 points to take a 66-26 lead over their guests. Wheeler nailed a trey and regular field goal with Thurman and Austin James hitting two goals apiece. Turner converted two free throws while scoring a goal, with Cates, Baker and Anderson scoring single goals.

The mercy rule shortened game saw Brayden Wright score all the points in the final quarter with a goal and free throw. Lifeway hit a goal and five free throws to set the final score at 69-33.

Wheeler led the scoring with 17, followed by Bledsoe with 9, Turner 8, Baker 6. Thurman 6, Anderson 6, Cates 6, Whitmore 4, James 4 and Wright 3.

The Hawks are playing this week in a tournament in Lincoln.



