Benton County Jail

Monday, Nov. 14

4:36 p.m. Sunshine M. Travis, 41, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police Dept., possession controlled substance Sch. 4,5; possession controlled substance Sch. 1, 2 meth/cocaine; possession drug paraphernalia PDP M;

11:29 p.m. Jeffrey Alen Townzen, 54, Garfield, by BCSO, violation of condition of release;

Tuesday, Nov. 15

1:16 p.m. David Carl Strickland, 36, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear

8:52 p.m. Brooke Rust, 22, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, revocation of probation/parole

Wednesday, Nov. 16

4:43 a.m. James Dixon, 57, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, driving under the influence, drugs, first; insurance required; Thursday, Nov. 17

Friday, Nov. 18

11:03 p.m. Kelsey Willett, 21, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, violation of no contact;refusal to submit to arrest; possession drug paraphernalia

Monday, Nov. 21

9:59 p.m. Jason Elkins, 44, Fayetteville, by Pea Ridge Police, careless and prohibited driving, refusal to submit to chemical test; violation of Omnibus DWI Act, first

2:58 a.m. Perry D. Baker Jr., 35, Garfield, by BCSO, third-degree domestic battering; hold for Dept. of Community Corrections