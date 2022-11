Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Nov. 10

Ember Mountain Coffee Food Mob

560 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager.

Noncritical violations: No sanitizer concentration for the wiping cloths at the bar.