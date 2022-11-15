Veterans honored by students

"It's a great opportunity to serve your country. Don't be a taker, be a giver," said Radioman 2nd class Gregory Mitchell Clatt, the speaker for the annual Veterans Day Assembly sponsored by the Student Council Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. "Look out for other people. Think about what you can do to help that person."

"I love him. He's my hero," said Clatt's grandson Connor Pierce, a PRHS senior.

Clatt said he joined the Coast Guard two days before he was slated to be drafted. He shared some of his experiences in training in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, his passage through the Panama Canal to Hawaii on his way to the Philippines during the Vietnam conflict. He visited Vietnam, Cambodia, Singapore, Thailand, Guam, Taiwan and Hong Kong. He said he was honorably discharged in 1970 and spent the next two years inactive duty, prepared to be called back.

He and his wife, Sue, have been married almost 50 years. They have two daughters and grandson, Connor.

"My father was in World War II, he also was in Pearl Harbor so it meant a lot to me when I went through there," Clatt said. "It was great all the lives we were able to touch. It meant a lot to me."

The program was sponsored by the PRHS Student Council, under the guidance of Elzie Fields and Adam Gibby. Master of Ceremonies was Hannah Cline, senior. Sophomore Madison Sims led the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag. Senior Addi Power and sophomore Emory Bowlin presented the celebration of veterans. Senior Blakelee Baldwin read "In Flanders Field," a poem by John McCrae, written in World War I. Sophomore Laney Heckman shared the significance of the POW/MIA table in the lobby. Senior Isaac Whitehill introduced the guest speaker. Senior Rebekah Konkler explained the significance of the bugle call "Taps" which was played on the trumpet by junior Croix Lacause and sophomore Logan Tucker.

The Pea Ridge Band under the direction of Chris Shelby and the Choir under the direction of Sara Beth Eubanks provided the music.

The Pea Ridge cheerleaders presented certificates of appreciation to veterans and the culinary arts class provided snacks.

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Veterans Howard Schuettpelz, Ron Simons, Jerry Burton and Kenny Jordan were some of the veterans who received a certificate of appreciation. Veterans were asked to stand during the playing of the Armed Forces Salute as the song representing the branch in which they served was played. Blackhawk cheerleaders handed out certificates of appreciation to each.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Chris Johnson served in the U.S. Air Force (1998-2002) and was involved in Operation Northern Watch in Turkey and Operation Vigil in Ecuador South America. He was presented a certificate of appreciation by a member of the Pea Ridge cheerleading squad during the recognition of members of the branches of the military.



