Urgent care clinic proposed

A new urgent care office was one of four projects presented to city planners during the tech review meeting held Monday, Nov. 7.

A concept plan for an urgent care office proposed for the corner of Slack Street and Dove Road was presented as was a concept plan for an 80-acre residential subdivision off Hayden Road.

Two subdivisions -- Pea Ridge Pointe and Yorktown -- were reviewed.

In discussing the Yorktown subdivision, city planners asked about green space.

"We really need to have some, for more than one reason," Karen Sherman, Planning Commission member, said. "That's a really bit impact on the city."

Developer Mike Seay asked whether that is a requirement in the city ordinance. There are 259 buildable lots in the subdivision.

Connectivity was also discussed, as planner Chris Johnson pointed out.

"It was discussed in Regional Planning training last week. We've got to have connectivity," Dustin Phy, city employee, said.

"We were thinking the southern connectivity would be enough," Seay said.

After discussion, it was clarified that a street can be "stubbed out" to allow connectivity in the future.

The engineer agreed to look into providing green space and providing cross connections.

Seay asked whether the city has plans to expand the park system and build more parks.

Street superintendent Nathan See, who will take the mayor's seat Jan. 1, said he does have plans to create a parks department.

City attorney Shane Perry said there is a lot of responsibility in running a large parks department.

"There is a big difference in five 5-acre parks and 35 quarter-acre parks. We have to consider the financial burden," Perry said.

"I think it's the sentiment of the body ... that we've informally required for years ... green space," Perry said, adding that the city must think strategically what the city's parks will look like over the next 20 years.

The concept for an 80-acre subdivision off Hayden Road was presented and points stressed were plans to alleviate existing congestion coming into town along Hayden Road and providing three points of connectivity for the property. Discussion was broached about improving Hickman Road to provide access from the area to north Arkansas Highway 94, taking the traffic away from the intersection of Hayden Road and West Pickens Road in front of the Junior High School.

Dillon Bentley, an engineer with Jorgensen and Associates of Fayetteville, presented a concept plan for an urgent care clinic. He said his client wants to build an urgent care on the corner of Slack Street and Dove Road (just east of Oak View Animal Clinic).

City officials and Bentley discussed water and sewer lines, streets and sidewalks.

"We will try our best to adhere to city code and provide the community with a good product," Bentley said. "This is a nice, busy area that you see when first coming into town."

He said his client is a doctor who has left a larger hospital so he can set his own hours. He said he is a Pea Ridge resident.

"He seems adamant about getting business here in Pea Ridge," Bentley said.