Six seek Ward 3 Council seat

Six people have applied for the City Council seat for which no one filed for election. It is one of two new seats created by the third ward added to the city limits of Pea Ridge.

Seeking the City Council Ward 2 seat are Jeff Neil, Ed Bertola, Jennifer Kiefer, Wendie Kelley, Watson Neal and Sarah DeForest.

Three people initially applied for the Planning Commission seat available and were interviewed by the Planning Commission at the Nov. 1 meeting. One has since withdrawn her name. The two who remain are Samantha Flint and Greg Pickens. The mayor is expected to recommend one of the applicants to the City Council for appointment. Planning Commissioners were asked to individually notify the mayor with their recommendation.

Crabtree said the position term begins Jan. 1 and he anticipates the new Council to interview and appoint someone to the position in either January or February.

At the recent City Council Committee of the Whole meeting, council member Cody Keene asked the mayor why the council had to wait to interview applicants for the City Council seat.

"That position won't become vacant until Jan. 1, 2023," Mayor Jackie Crabtree said.

"Why can't we have that discussion so we're ready to appoint on Jan. 1?" Keene asked.

Crabtree told Keene he would look into the rules governing that.

No one filed to run for the Ward 2 seat on the City Council for the general election.

No one filed to run for the seat in the November election. There will be six City Council seats -- two from each of the city's three wards.

A current council member, Cody Keene, will represent Ward 3 instead of Ward 2, as the lines changed the ward in which he lives.

Council members Keene (Ward 3, position 1) and Ginger Larsen (Ward 1, position 2) filed for re-election and faced no opposition. Former council member Nadine Telgemeier filed for election to Ward 3 Position 2 and faced no opposition.

Terms for council members Steve Guthrie (Ward 2, Position 1) and Merrill White (Ward 1, Position 1) expire in 2024.

The city is accepting resumes, letters of intent from persons interested in serving as a council member to ward 2 for a four-year term. Candidates must live within Ward 2 which is in the southwest area of the city, west of Curtis Avenue, south of West Pickens Road east of Charles Street and south of Hazelton Road west of Charles Street. (See map online.)

Persons interested are asked to send their resume and letter of intent to Mayor Jackie Crabtree at [email protected] Crabtree said he isn't sure of when the appointment will be made. The term begins Jan. 1, 2023.

City Council members are paid $200 per meeting attended. Planning Commission members are paid $175 per meeting attended.