RELIGION: Bearing witness to Jesus, the true Light

"There was a man sent from God whose name was John. This man came as a witness in order to testify concerning the Light, that all men through Him might believe. He was not this Light, but was sent in order to testify concerning the Light. The true Light, which enlightens everyone, was coming into the world." John 1:6-9

John the Baptist was sent by God to bear witness to Jesus Christ, God's Son and the Light of the world. John was "the voice of him who cries out, 'Prepare the way of the LORD in the wilderness, make straight in the desert a highway for our God'" (Isaiah 40:3).

He did not seek to gain a following for himself but called upon all people to repent of their sins and trust in the Messiah and Savior who was about to appear. And John testified of Jesus that He is God the Son and the only Hope for fallen sinners. He said of Jesus, "Look, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world" (John 1:29; cf. 1:34,36).

As believers, we too bear witness to Jesus, the Light of the world, that all might repent of their sinful ways and place their trust in Him for forgiveness and life everlasting (Mark 16:15-16; Luke 24:46-47)! We do not proclaim ourselves to be the light but Jesus, for He only is the Light and Life of men.

We of ourselves cannot forgive sins or give life everlasting, but Jesus paid in full for the sins of all when He suffered and died on the cross and rose again, and Jesus offers to all forgiveness of sins and the everlasting joys of heaven through faith in His name.

Jesus is the true Light that shines upon the people of this world. By means of His Word, He reveals the sins and shortcomings of each of us, and He offers to us forgiveness and life through faith in His name.

As believers, we reflect that Light and point others to Jesus so that they, too, might know Him and trust in Him for life and salvation.

Dear Jesus, grant that we would not proclaim ourselves to be the light and seek to gain a following for ourselves. But, rather, grant that we would proclaim You to be the Light and Life of the world, the only Savior for fallen mankind! Amen.

[Scripture is quoted from The Holy Bible, Modern English Version. Copyright © 2014 by Military Bible Association. Published and distributed by Charisma House. Devotion is by Randy Moll. He may be contacted by email at [email protected] More of Moll's devotional writings are freely available at https://goodshepherdonline.org. Opinions expressed are those of the author.]