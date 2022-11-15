Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 46

Thursday, Nov. 16, 1972

Steve Patton bagged two bucks within three hours and 500 yards of each other on the first day of gun season. Sammy Spivey reported bagging a seven-point buck around Lost Bridge.

A number of Pea Ridge residents went to the community storm shelter Sunday when lightning set off the tornado alert siren.

A Pea Ridge man, Ralph Bolain, was elected to his second term as Benton County judge.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 46

Wednesday, Nov. 17, 1982

Dr. Daryle E. Greene, a Pea Ridge native and graduate of the University of Arkansas, was among members of a delegation from Arkansas and Nebraska which took a private trade mission to the Soviet Union Oct. 17-22 to promote the sale of soybean meal. Greene is director of chow research for Ralston Purina, St. Louis.

Construction of the Pea Ridge sewer system's extension and the treatment plant are nearing the 50% completion point, Brian Garthside told the City Council Thursday.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 46

Thursday, Nov. 19, 1992

A Pea Ridge woman, Nancy Goebel, who was defeated in the latest race for the Pea Ridge School Board, said she wants to be appointed to replace School Board member Randy Bryant who was elected to the House of Representatives.

The Pea Ridge Area Community Choir will present its annual Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, said the Rev. Anthony Baker, pastor of the Pea Ridge Church of the Nazarene.

The president of the Pea Ridge Area Ministerial Alliance hopes this Saturday's collection of canned foods will go a long way toward replenishing the alliance's food closet.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 46

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2002

At its meeting Thursday, the Pea Ridge School Board expelled three high school students for drug-related offenses. Two girls, ages 14 and 15, were expelled until the end of this semester for use of drugs on school property. A 16-year-old boy was expelled until the end of the year for distribution of drugs at school.

The Pea Ridge Long-range Planning Committee will hold an open meeting Thursday, Nov. 14, in City Hall, to discuss a community design being prepared by the University of Arkansas.

Fuzzy dice and a pink 1957 Chevy Bel-Air -- who says you can't relive your youth? Howard Schuettpelz, who lost both his legs in a rocket-propelled grenade blast in Vietnam, drove home to Pea Ridge in his new 1957 dusk pink with imperial ivory top Bel-Air. The vehicle is almost identical to the car he left behind when he was shipped to Vietnam in 1968.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 46

Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2012

Poll workers got more than they bargained for on election day as they worked until midnight. There were four electronic voting machines and only 120 paper ballots provided for the polling site in the community room at the Pea Ridge Emergency Services building. Election Sheriff Jerry Nichols said he asked for more machines and ballots but was not able to receive them.

School district financial advisors will refinance two bond issues at one time, saving $22,000, according to information provided to School Board members during Monday's meeting.

Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars listened to Chief Warrant Officer 4 Mark Howell speak during the Pea Ridge High School's annual Veterans Day assembly on Monday. Howell is a 1981 graduate of PRHS.