Questions remain about appointment

Two attorneys familiar with municipal law said they do not know of a law prohibiting interviews of prospective City Council members prior to the date of appointment.

"I am unaware of any limit on when the appointment can be made," said John Tull III with Quattlebaum, Grooms and Tull, when asked. "It has to be a public nomination and a voice vote by the city council to my knowledge."

"This probably happens once every 10 years," said John Wilkerson, counsel for the Arkansas Municipal League, admitting he did not know without researching the question. "I don't know that there's any real law either way on this," he said about interviewing applicants.

"I have sent an email, I haven't got anything back on that," Mayor Jackie Crabtree said, explaining that he sent an email to an attorney with the Arkansas Municipal League.