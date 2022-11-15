Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Sunday, Oct. 16

7:53 a.m. Police were dispatched to a psychiatric/suicidal call at a residence on Smith Street. As a result of the investigation, police cited Myka Kaylene Leach, 19, Pea Ridge, in connection with obstruction of governmental operations.

Monday, Oct. 17

10:35 a.m. Police were dispatched to Easterling Road in reference to a damaged fence. A resident of Washburn Drive reported someone had driven through her fence. She also reported bags of garbage dumped along the fence.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

2:07 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Gen. Franz Sigel Drive in reference to a criminal mischief call involving someone marking a Jaguar vehicle that was parked in the driveway.

Thursday, Nov. 3

1:58 p.m. Police were dispatched to a motor-vehicle collision on Weston Street involving a truck cross the road, hit several mailboxes, cross the road again, then hit a tree. The driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The driver, Clinton Dewayne Dean, 63, was pronounced deceased.

Monday, Nov. 7

10:54 p.m. Police were dispatched to the area of Sugar Creek Road just east of Peck Road for a vehicle blocking the road. As a result of the investigation, police arrested David Christopher Barfield, 31, Pea Ridge, in connection with violation of omnibus DWI Act, second offense; refusal to submit to chemical test; and obstructing highway or other public place.

Friday, Nov. 11

11:29 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Luke Taylor White, 30, Lowell, in connection with first drug - driving under the influence of drugs and driving left of center.

11:42 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Stephanie M. Hogan, 38, Rogers, in connection with first violation of Omnibus DWI Act and speeding more than 15 mph over the speed limit.