Obituaries for the Nov. 16, 2022, edition of the Pea Ridge TIMES

Buster Bill Davis

Buster Bill Davis, 86, of Seligman, Mo., died Nov. 8, 2022, in his home. He was born February 22, 1936 in Mt. Judea, Arkansas to Zeno John Davis and Fannie Mae Riddle Davis.

He was a lifelong resident of the area and married Mary Sue Henbest February 11, 1960. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and loved his grandchildren and family very much. He is preceded in death by his wife; a son, Billy Joe Davis and siblings, Chester, Dan, James, Whitey and Pauline Davis.

Survivors are his partner of 34 years, Donna Lundy of the home; children, David Davis (Lisa), Betty Pickup (Charlie), Johnny Davis, Jackie Davis (Melinda), Eddie Davis all of Jacket, Mo., Barbara Anderson (David) of Pineville, Mo., Angel Hawkins and Becky Hammers of Arkansas; 26 grandchildren; and 51 great-grandchildren.

A gathering of family and friends was held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Burial was in Antioch Cemetery.

Clinton Dewayne Dean

Clinton Dewayne Dean, 63, of Pea Ridge died Nov. 3, 2022. He was born in Arbuckle, Calif., to William Chester Dean and Vivian Charlene Sooter Dean.

He worked at the Wal-Mart warehouse and enjoyed farming and collecting.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors are his son, Derrick Dean of Pea Ridge; a grandson, Abel Dean; and siblings, Loretta Larsen of Centerton, Donald Dean of Orville, Calif., and Chester Dean (Charlene) of Pea Ridge.

No services were scheduled.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Sylvaleen Happy

Sylvaleen Happy, 81, of Siloam Springs died Nov. 7, 2022. She was born April 14, 1941, in Prairie Grove, Ark., to Carthel and Faye Long.

She enjoyed gardening, cooking and loving on her dog (Fred). She loved spending time with family and always gave the greatest advice.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Arthur Happy; two sons, Richard and Gary Morrow; son-in-law, Kenneth Gutierrez; and her beloved dog, Fred.

Survivors are her daughter, Linda Gutierrez of Siloam Springs; step-son, John Happy and his wife Katie of Prairie Grove; step-daughter, Mandy Finklea and her husband Todd of Prairie Grove; sister, Brenda Marshall and her husband Rick of Pea Ridge; brothers, Darryl Long and his wife Trecia of Cincinnati, Ark., and Jackie Long and his wife Carolyn of Muskogee, Okla.; two grandsons, Carl Morrow and David Gutierrez; six granddaughters, Nichole Gutierrez, Samantha Gutierrez, April Morrow, Kimberly Johnson, Faith Finklea and Makenzie Autrey; and nine great-grandchildren.

Services were at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in Luginbuel Funeral Home.

Arrangements were with Benton County Memorial Park Funeral Home, Rogers.

Dusty Marie Milne-Jones

Dusty Marie Milne-Jones, 42, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Nov. 6, 2022, in Mercy Medical Center in Rogers. She was born June 29, 1980, in Gravette, Ark., to Cecil Dewayne Henson and Barbara Whitney Henson.

She graduated from Pea Ridge High School in 1998 and later married David Michael Milne-Jones on May 3, 2014. She was an LPN and the director of nursing at Village on the Park assisted living center in Rogers. Dusty loved to play video games with her husband, doing arts and crafts and wood burning. She loved spending time with her husband, her family and her dog, "Kiya."

Survivors are her husband, David Milne-Jones of the home; two step-children, Jessica of Gentry, Ark., and Tristen of Cleveland, Ohio; half-brother, David Henson; in-laws, Blake and Barbara Hoover, Robin and Joyce Ivy, Caleb Milne-Jones and wife Amanda, Cannon Hoover; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Sisco Funeral Chapel in Pea Ridge.

Burial was in Pea Ridge Cemetery.

