Hot Cranberry Tea
Recipe from the kitchen of Connie McKnight
This is a great recipe for a fall family gathering!
2 quarts cranberry juice cocktail
1 quart tea
1 12 oz. orange juice concentrate
1 12 oz .can lemonade concentrate
2 cups water
sugar to taste (up to 1 cup, I often don't add the extra sugar)
3 sticks cinnamon
Bring water, cinnamon sticks and sugar to a boil then mix all ingredients and simmer.
Enjoy!
For the apple cider I usually take the easy way out and get mulling spices at the store, add that to the cider along with sliced oranges. and maybe some lemons. I rarely add extra sugar although most recipes will tell you to. If you can't find the mulling spices in the store, just do a combination of whole cloves, cinnamon sticks, allspice and a dash of nutmeg.
•••
