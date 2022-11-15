Hot Cranberry Tea

Recipe from the kitchen of Connie McKnight

This is a great recipe for a fall family gathering!

2 quarts cranberry juice cocktail

1 quart tea

1 12 oz. orange juice concentrate

1 12 oz .can lemonade concentrate

2 cups water

sugar to taste (up to 1 cup, I often don't add the extra sugar)

3 sticks cinnamon

Bring water, cinnamon sticks and sugar to a boil then mix all ingredients and simmer.

Enjoy!

For the apple cider I usually take the easy way out and get mulling spices at the store, add that to the cider along with sliced oranges. and maybe some lemons. I rarely add extra sugar although most recipes will tell you to. If you can't find the mulling spices in the store, just do a combination of whole cloves, cinnamon sticks, allspice and a dash of nutmeg.

•••

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]