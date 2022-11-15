Development proposed adjacent to PRNMP

A major subdivision is proposed on a parcel of land adjacent to the Pea Ridge National Military Park and a public hearing is scheduled by the Benton County Planning Board to receive public comment.

The subdivision is proposed for property at 15025 Wilkerson Road, Garfield, owned by William S. and Shelly Willis. The project applicant is Jason Ingalls.

Persons wishing to make public comments and who do not wish nor are able to attend the meeting, may do so in written form. Comments may be submitted to [email protected] by at least 4:30 p.m Wednesday, Nov. 16, and those comments will be communicated to the members of the Planning Board, according to the public hearing notification.

PRNMP acting superintendent Rachel A. Daniels wrote a letter in response to the proposed subdivision stating the park has an interest in the future management of the lands as an adjacent landowner. She stated that some of the areas significant to the battle lie outside the park boundary including Gen. McCulloch's advance on Leetown and that this 50-acre area contains nationally significant resources directly related to the purpose of the park.

Portions of the property proposed for the development were "the site of initial combat north of Leetown on March 7, 1862.

"Here the Confederates moved to engage Union troops advancing from the defensive positions on Little Sugar Creek. It also includes the area where the Union 3rd Iowa Cavalry clashed with troops from the Cherokee Nation and the gap in the line of timber through which retreating Union troops fled to safety after being routed by Confederate Cavalry. Lastly, this is the site of the death of Confederate Brig. General Ben McCulloch. His fatal decision to reconnoiter the Union deployment after their retreat brought him within range of Union infantry skirmishes. His death had a profound effect on the outcome of the Battle of Leetown," according to Daniels.

The PRNMP was established on July 20, 1956, to commemorate the Battle of Pea Ridge which occurred in March 1862 and to preserve the site of the battle, the largest Civil War engagement west of the Mississippi River.

"This 4,300-acre park encompasses nearly 90% of the actual battlefield. Its numerous resources include archeological sites, historic sites, structures, collections and cultural landscape features associated with the battle and the agrarian community once found at Pea Ridge," Daniels wrote, explaining that the "bloody two-day battle" resulted in a victory for the Union Army and "permanently turned the tied of the Civil War west of the Mississippi."

Maps courtesy of PRNMP

