Court reports

District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022
Ezekiel Anthony Akee, 22, illegal burning, guilty
Lena Lynn Akins, 51, contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Miranda Nicole Alverson, 25, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Nelson Leon Amos, 71, theft of property, dismissed
Kimberly Marie Andre Johnson, 56, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
David Atchison, 49, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Tylor Joseph Baker, 32, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Kaitlyn M. Beavers, 25, speeding , bond forfeit
Sierra Monique Bobak, 28, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Preston R. Brassfield, 41, fictitious tags, bond forfeit
Mallory G. Bray, 19, speeding , bond forfeit
Tony R. Brewer, 44, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; speeding , guilty
Bobby Sue Bryan, 39, improper display of license plate, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Michael Buckley, 33, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Lindsay Bush, 25, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
David Castillo, 47, no or expired drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Armando G. Chavez, 28, speeding , bond forfeit
Molton W. Connerley, 52, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Tonya Marie Cordell, 39, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
Nathaniel P. Delossantos, 18, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Ashley R. Edwards, 27, speeding , guilty
Jerry M. Elder, 65, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Douglas Delawrence Ellis, 48, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, dismissed; failure to appear, dismissed
Kory J. Gann, 31, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Sabrina J. Garcia, 25, imprudent driving City Ord.139, bond forfeit
Robert Curtis Harding, 45, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Bradford L. Harris, 41, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, bond forfeit
Dakota J. Johnstone, 28, no or expired drivers license, guilty
Nickolas W. Lake, 32, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Joseph Langinbelik, 44, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Cade Austin Mann, 17, speeding , bond forfeit
Nancy Y. Medina, 44, contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Charles J. Moon, 23, failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Kimberly Morales, 24, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Ashlyn P. Morrison, 23, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, bond forfeit
Marty Laray Owen, 59, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty
Christopher C. Prevatt, 49, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed
Jade Nicole Rice, 29, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Obiedo Alberto Salinas, 65, careless and prohibited driving, bond forfeit; no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit
Philip Samec, 64, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Tina M. Schultz, 35, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
John Lawson Scruggs, 27, violation business license/door-to-door sales, bond forfeit
Lucas Matthew Shelley, 38, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Ashley M. Stone, 20, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Robert Sutton, 38, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Jennifer L. Trammell, 47, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty
Brian Anthony Wade, 19, speeding , bond forfeit
Charlotte Ann Wheeler, 58, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Andrea Dawn Wickersham, 32, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Sigler Austin Willer, 23, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, bond forfeit
Brandy D. Wing, 32, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Danny Joe Womack, 48, no trailer lights, bond forfeit; no or expired vehicle or trailer license, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit