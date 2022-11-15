Court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022

Ezekiel Anthony Akee, 22, illegal burning, guilty

Lena Lynn Akins, 51, contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Miranda Nicole Alverson, 25, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Nelson Leon Amos, 71, theft of property, dismissed

Kimberly Marie Andre Johnson, 56, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

David Atchison, 49, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Tylor Joseph Baker, 32, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Kaitlyn M. Beavers, 25, speeding , bond forfeit

Sierra Monique Bobak, 28, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Preston R. Brassfield, 41, fictitious tags, bond forfeit

Mallory G. Bray, 19, speeding , bond forfeit

Tony R. Brewer, 44, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; speeding , guilty

Bobby Sue Bryan, 39, improper display of license plate, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Michael Buckley, 33, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Lindsay Bush, 25, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

David Castillo, 47, no or expired drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Armando G. Chavez, 28, speeding , bond forfeit

Molton W. Connerley, 52, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Tonya Marie Cordell, 39, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

Nathaniel P. Delossantos, 18, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Ashley R. Edwards, 27, speeding , guilty

Jerry M. Elder, 65, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Douglas Delawrence Ellis, 48, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, dismissed; failure to appear, dismissed

Kory J. Gann, 31, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Sabrina J. Garcia, 25, imprudent driving City Ord.139, bond forfeit

Robert Curtis Harding, 45, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Bradford L. Harris, 41, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, bond forfeit

Dakota J. Johnstone, 28, no or expired drivers license, guilty

Nickolas W. Lake, 32, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Joseph Langinbelik, 44, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Cade Austin Mann, 17, speeding , bond forfeit

Nancy Y. Medina, 44, contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Charles J. Moon, 23, failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Kimberly Morales, 24, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Ashlyn P. Morrison, 23, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, bond forfeit

Marty Laray Owen, 59, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty

Christopher C. Prevatt, 49, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed

Jade Nicole Rice, 29, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Obiedo Alberto Salinas, 65, careless and prohibited driving, bond forfeit; no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit

Philip Samec, 64, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Tina M. Schultz, 35, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

John Lawson Scruggs, 27, violation business license/door-to-door sales, bond forfeit

Lucas Matthew Shelley, 38, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Ashley M. Stone, 20, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Robert Sutton, 38, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Jennifer L. Trammell, 47, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty

Brian Anthony Wade, 19, speeding , bond forfeit

Charlotte Ann Wheeler, 58, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Andrea Dawn Wickersham, 32, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Sigler Austin Willer, 23, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, bond forfeit

Brandy D. Wing, 32, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Danny Joe Womack, 48, no trailer lights, bond forfeit; no or expired vehicle or trailer license, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit