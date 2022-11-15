Community Calendar

Wednesday, Nov. 16

11 a.m. Little's story time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Thursday, Nov. 17

8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Blackhawk Pantry open; 1536 N. Davis Street, behind Intermediate School; stocked with kid-friendly meals, fresh produce, chicken and more.

7-8:15 p.m. Spanish-English conversation group, Pea Ridge Community Library

Friday, Nov. 18

6-7 p.m. Spectrum of Support, Pea Ridge Community Library

Saturday, Nov. 19

Noon - 2 p.m. Community Thanksgiving feast by Beta Alpha Chapter, First Baptist Church, 1650 Slack St.

11 a.m. - noon, T.A.B. ages 13-18

1-3 p.m. Linecut class, ages 15 and older, $10/person; 15 spots, Pea Ridge Community Library

Sunday, Nov. 20

Monday, Nov. 21

Tuesday, Nov. 22

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Wednesday, Nov. 23

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge