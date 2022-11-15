Pea Ridge High School and Pea Ridge Junior High students who were selected through auditions attended the All Region Honor clinic this past Saturday, according to choir director Mrs. Sara Eubanks. Shown from left are Avery Golden, Austen Goss, Channing Lipscomb, Bella Johnson and Alexia Hall.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Choir students excelNovember 15, 2022 at 7:00 a.m.
Courtesy photograph Pea Ridge High School and Pea Ridge Junior High students who were selected through auditions attended the All Region Honor clinic this past Saturday, according to choir director Mrs. Sara Eubanks. Shown from left are Avery Golden, Austen Goss, Channing Lipscomb and Alexia Hall.
Print Headline: Choir students excel
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended for you
ADVERTISEMENT