Pea Ridge High School and Pea Ridge Junior High students who were selected through auditions attended the All Region Honor clinic this past Saturday, according to choir director Mrs. Sara Eubanks. Shown from left are Avery Golden, Austen Goss, Channing Lipscomb, Bella Johnson and Alexia Hall. Courtesy photograph Pea Ridge High School and Pea Ridge Junior High students who were selected through auditions attended the All Region Honor clinic this past Saturday, according to choir director Mrs. Sara Eubanks. Shown from left are Trey Bounds, Grace Hendrix, Natalie Burnett, Maren Christensen, Sadie Christensen, Kylie Emberson, Cadence Townzen, Annabeth Larsen and Jonathan Ortiz.



Print Headline: Choir students excel

