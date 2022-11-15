Benton County Jail

Monday, Nov. 7

4:21 p.m. Cody Deshields, 33, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, possession of controlled substances; possession of drug paraphernalia

8:29 p.m. Casey Fields, 37, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree domestic battery

Thursday, Nov. 10

1:23 a.m. Danelle Nichole Zimmerman, 31, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, public intoxication

6:30 a.m. Billy Hooten, 36, Garfield, by Pea Ridge Police, driving with suspended/revoked driver's license; possession of a controlled substance; failure to register motor vehicle; insurance required; possession drug paraphernalia

7:07 p.m. Kelsey Willett, 21, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, third degree assault; third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor

Friday, Nov. 11

12:40 p.m. Melissa Mae Mobley, 36, Garfield, by BCSO, serving two days consecutive

3:51 p.m. Melvin Wishon, 65, Avoca, by BCSO, residential burglary

9:46 p.m. Luis Jimenez, 40, Garfield, by Bentonville Police, criminal contempt

Saturday, Nov. 12

1:57 a.m. Luke White, 30, Lowell, by Pea Ridge Police, driving left of center, first drug driving under influence

2:14 a.m. Stephanie Hogan, 38, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, violation of Omnibus DWI Act, first offense; speeding on county road