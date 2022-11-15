Benton County Jail

Monday, Nov. 7
4:21 p.m. Cody Deshields, 33, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, possession of controlled substances; possession of drug paraphernalia
8:29 p.m. Casey Fields, 37, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree domestic battery
Thursday, Nov. 10
1:23 a.m. Danelle Nichole Zimmerman, 31, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, public intoxication
6:30 a.m. Billy Hooten, 36, Garfield, by Pea Ridge Police, driving with suspended/revoked driver's license; possession of a controlled substance; failure to register motor vehicle; insurance required; possession drug paraphernalia
7:07 p.m. Kelsey Willett, 21, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, third degree assault; third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor
Friday, Nov. 11
12:40 p.m. Melissa Mae Mobley, 36, Garfield, by BCSO, serving two days consecutive
3:51 p.m. Melvin Wishon, 65, Avoca, by BCSO, residential burglary
9:46 p.m. Luis Jimenez, 40, Garfield, by Bentonville Police, criminal contempt
Saturday, Nov. 12
1:57 a.m. Luke White, 30, Lowell, by Pea Ridge Police, driving left of center, first drug driving under influence
2:14 a.m. Stephanie Hogan, 38, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, violation of Omnibus DWI Act, first offense; speeding on county road