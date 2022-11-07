Veteran radioman is speaker for Veterans Day Assembly

Radioman 2nd Class Gregory Mitchell Clatt will be the featured speaker for the Veterans Day Assembly scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, in the arena at Pea Ridge High School.

Clatt , the grandfather of PRHS student Connor Pierce, served in the Coast Guard from 1966-1972.

He was born and raised in Santa Rosa, Calif., and moved to Arkansas in 2020.

Clatt has been married to his wife Sue Clatt for 49 years. They have two daughters Jennifer and Stacey and one grandson, Connor Pierce.

The annual Veterans Day Assembly is sponsored by the PRHS Student Council. All veterans and their families are invited.