Sidewalks funded on McCulloch

Thanks to a Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) grant from the Arkansas Department of Transportation sidewalks will be built along McCulloch Street providing connectivity for pedestrians from Weston Street to North Curtis Avenue, according to Nathan See, Pea Ridge Street superintendent.

See said he applied for two TAP grants -- one for McCulloch Street and one for Lee Town Road. Only one was approved.

He said he intends to apply again next year for the Lee Town Road project.

"Pea Ridge received a grant of $183,000 for sidewalk along McCulloch Street," See said. He said projects are being sent to engineers and he hopes the project can begin in the spring.