Sausage Sandwich Squares

Taste of Home

This is one of our family's favorite recipes. (You can make it without the peppers, if preferred.)

Total time: Prep: 35 min. + rising Bake: 20 min.

Yield: 12-15 servings.

Ingredients:

1 pkg. (1/4 ounce) active dry yeast

1-1/3 c. warm water (110° to 115°), divided

1/2 tsp salt

3 to 3-1/2 c. all-purpose flour

1 lb. bulk Italian sausage

1 medium sweet red pepper, diced

1 medium green pepper, diced

1 lg. onion, diced

4 c. shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

1 large egg

1 Tbsp. water

2 Tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese

2 Tbsp. minced fresh parsley

1/2 tsp. dried oregano

1/8 tsp. garlic powder

Directions

1. In a large bowl, dissolve yeast in 1/2 cup warm water. Add the salt, remaining water and 2 cups flour. Beat until smooth. Add enough remaining flour to form a firm dough.

2. Turn onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, about 6 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 50 minutes.

3. Preheat oven to 400°. In a large skillet, cook sausage over medium heat until no longer pink; remove with a slotted spoon and set aside. In drippings, saute peppers and onion until tender; drain.

4. Press half of the dough onto the bottom and 1/2 in. up the sides of a greased 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Spread sausage evenly over crust. Top with peppers and onion. Sprinkle with mozzarella cheese. Roll out remaining dough to fit pan; place over cheese and seal edges.

5. In a small bowl, beat egg and water. Stir in remaining ingredients. Brush over dough. Cut slits in top. Bake 20-25 minutes or until golden brown. Cut into squares.

•••

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]