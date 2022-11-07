Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 45

Thursday, Nov. 9, 1972

Police Chief Ron Towle submitted his resignation effective Nov. 15 at Monday's meeting of the City Council.

Alan Ash, a sophomore, was selected as player of the week for the Blackhawks.

Burglars, using the same break-in technique, took money at two locations in Pea Ridge on Halloween night and ransacked the local elementary school Friday, according to Police Chief Ron Towle. Burglarized were Wright's Citgo Station on North Curtis Avenue and the residence of Bernetta McKenzie on McCulloch Street.

Retired City Marshal Al Koenke was recognized by Mayor JckMusteen for 23 years of service as a police officer to the city.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 45

Wednesday, Nov. 10, 1982

Computer program at Pea Ridge High School got another boost Thursday when officials with First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Rogers, Pea Ridge branch, presented a check for $600 to the school.

Seven applicants for the post of school superintendent of Pea Ridge School District 109 will be interviewed Sunday and Monday by the board of education.

Four young people escaped without serious injury when the van they were riding in roiled over several times at the bridge at the bottom of Kitchen Hill in Pea Ridge Sunday. Marshal Loyd Pifer reported there were no serious injuries.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 45

Thursday, Nov. 12, 1992

The election of Randy Bryant to the Arkansas House of Representatives will cause a vacancy on the Pea Ridge School Board. Bryan was elected to a five-year term on the board and there will be two years and nine months remaining on the term when he takes the oath of office for the House.

Nearly 650 people voted in the city of Pea Ridge last week in the general election. The turnout throughout Benton County was estimated at 82%, which would be a record.

Thelma Hughes and Joe Hart were elected to the Pea Ridge City Council.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 45

Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2002

All veterans and members of the United States armed services and their families are cordially invited to attend a Veterans Day ceremony at the Pea Ridge High School gymnasium Monday, Nov. 11, announced Gary Wayman, PRHS principal.

The Pea Ridge Board of Education will serve soup and cornbread at is regular meeting Thursday in the home economics room.

The walnut crop this year is a bumper one, said Doug McKinney as he hulled and bought walnuts on the hill overlooking Pea Ridge wastewater treatment plant Monday.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 45

Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2012

Saying that lessons he learned at home and in the community of Pea Ridge is what helped him succeed in a 31-year military career, Chief Warrant Officer Mark A. Howell (retired), former aide to Gen. David Patreaus, said he's looking forward to speaking at the Veterans' Day assembly at Pea Ridge High School Monday.

His house in ashes, Randen Harmon shook his head in disbelief saying he still didn't know how he felt. His two-bedroom house was destroyed Thursday by a fire that began in the back of the house.

Now in it's 20th year, the Angel Tree project has been blessing children 12 years of age and younger by providing gifts through the generosity of area residents.